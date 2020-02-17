Government to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has decided to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad to provide medical facilities to the citizens of the capital territory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) The Federal government has decided to build Basic Health Units in Islamabad to provide medical facilities to the citizens of the capital territory.According to media reports , latest equipments will be available in the health units.

Planning and Development Secretary of Pakistan will chair an important session today regarding the matter.It has further been learnt that the district administration will brief meeting concerning the Basic Health Units.