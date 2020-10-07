UrduPoint.com
Government To Continue Accountability Process Till Elimination Of Corruption: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:09 AM

Government to continue accountability process till elimination of corruption: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue the process of accountability till elimination of corruption from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue the process of accountability till elimination of corruption from the society.

"No compromise would be made with corrupt elements involved in looting national money, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, had been declared "convict" by courts, he stated. Shafqat Mehmood said opposition parties were trying to use the pressure tactics against the ruling party to protect the ill-gotten money, he added.

Commenting on FIR registered against the leaders of PML-N, he said it was the prerogative of the SHO to dispose off the case if no one found guilty of crime.

To a question about Ex DG FIA, he said Bashir Memon was an incapable person who had been removed from the service.

To another question regarding Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, the minister said that leaders of PML-N, were trying to bluff incumbent government. He said that PTI government came into power with majority votes of the people and it will complete its constitutional tenure.

