UrduPoint.com

Government To Control Price-hike Soon: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Government to control price-hike soon: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the government was trying to control price-hike soon as the entire world was in grip of severe inflation and major currencies fluctuated during the corona period.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the government would provide subsidies on five essential items for twenty million poor people which were directly affected by price-hike.

Ali Nawaz said that the International Monterrey Fund (IMF) also apprised the government's efforts that all indicators are positive, due to relentless efforts the government achieved the highest ever exports growth and also recorded the highest foreign remittances.

He criticized the opposition that all parties doing politics of long marches and sit-ins, rather come up with solutions of important matters.

The government was paying back loans on high interest rates because of previous governments' high ratio agreements.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister World Exports Poor Monterrey Capital Development Authority All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

31 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.95 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.95 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

3 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.