Government to control price-hike soon: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the government was trying to control price-hike soon as the entire world was in grip of severe inflation and major currencies fluctuated during the corona period.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the government would provide subsidies on five essential items for twenty million poor people which were directly affected by price-hike.

Ali Nawaz said that the International Monterrey Fund (IMF) also apprised the government's efforts that all indicators are positive, due to relentless efforts the government achieved the highest ever exports growth and also recorded the highest foreign remittances.

He criticized the opposition that all parties doing politics of long marches and sit-ins, rather come up with solutions of important matters.

The government was paying back loans on high interest rates because of previous governments' high ratio agreements.