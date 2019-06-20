UrduPoint.com
Government To Curtail Expenses: Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:54 PM

Government to curtail expenses: Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that initiatives had been taken to curb external deficit and fiscal deficit by reducing the expenditure and enhancing the revenue of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that initiatives had been taken to curb external deficit and fiscal deficit by reducing the expenditure and enhancing the revenue of the country.He was talking to the delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association(APTMA) called him on seperatly at his office on Thursday.The adviser briefed the participants about the economic priorities of the government.

He informed that the government had taken austerity measures by reducing its expenditure upto Rs.50 billion as well as making 10% decrease in the salary of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet members.

He urged the business community to support the government in its endeavours to boost the economy.The delegations apprised the adviser of their problems and proposed a range of suggestions. The Adviser assured them that their suggestions would be accommodated.

The meeting approved the demand of business community to develop criteria in which a person is not repeatedly selected for audit without any definite information about tax evasion.

In order to facilitate the business community, Chairman FBR assured that a new system of refund would be introduced to issue refund to the exporters at the time of export.The meeting agreed to streamline DTRE system for the importers so as to discourage misuse, if any.

The meeting agreed that no action would be taken against the taxpayers on the basis of any wrong information with respect to CNIC. However, the condition of CNIC, for invoice, will be continued with an object to document the economy.

Regarding the commercial imports, the meeting approved the proposal of the business community to do away with presumptive tax on commercial imports.The members of FPCCI and APTMA thanked the Adviser for accommodating their proposals.Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Mr.

Abdul Razaq Dawood, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman, FBR, Shabbar Zaidi and other senior officials of Finance Ministry.

