Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government will establish a center of excellence to train the workforce using modern methods.

According budget documents, the immigration process will be digitized to lower costs, and a complaint resolution system will be established for prompt handling of grievances.

Additionally, an international call center will be established for complaint resolution. Loans will be provided to new immigrants to support their settlement abroad.

The Mohsin-e-Pakistan award will be introduced to acknowledge the extraordinary services of expatriate Pakistanis.