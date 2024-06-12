Open Menu

Government To Establish Advanced Training Hub For Workforce Excellence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence

The government will establish a center of excellence to train the workforce using modern methods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government will establish a center of excellence to train the workforce using modern methods.

According budget documents, the immigration process will be digitized to lower costs, and a complaint resolution system will be established for prompt handling of grievances.

Additionally, an international call center will be established for complaint resolution. Loans will be provided to new immigrants to support their settlement abroad.

The Mohsin-e-Pakistan award will be introduced to acknowledge the extraordinary services of expatriate Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Resolution Budget Government

Recent Stories

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

19 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

19 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

19 minutes ago
 Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

10 minutes ago
 Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division proje ..

Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

19 minutes ago
Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of mislea ..

Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Divi ..

Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division

10 minutes ago
 Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government pr ..

Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest

19 minutes ago
 Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

2 hours ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan