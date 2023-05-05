UrduPoint.com

Government To Evaluate O-Level And A-Level Books Before Inclusion In Syllabus, Rana Tanveer Told Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023

Government to evaluate O-Level and A-Level books before inclusion in syllabus, Rana Tanveer told Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Friday emphasized that any book intended to be included in the O-level and A-level syllabus must undergo mandatory scrutiny by the relevant government department and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before being approved and included in the curriculum.

Speaking in Senate, the Education Minister stated that the government will assess new contents and books intended to be taught in O-level and A-level before approving them to be included in the syllabus. This is to ensure that the educational materials meet the required standards and are appropriate for students at this level of education.

Books containing objectionable material that were being taught at the O-level and A-level have already been confiscated.

