Government To Focus On Betterment Of Poor, Says Mehdi

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) was a people friendly government and was paying its full attention to reduce poverty rate and taking steps in this regard, PML-N Member National Assembly Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) was a people friendly government and was paying its full attention to reduce poverty rate and taking steps in this regard, PML-N Member National Assembly Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said on Tuesday.

He visited Ramzan bazar along with local administration and reviewed the quality of goods and relief provided in Ramzan Bazaar.

According to official sources, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem along with Dist administration and staff of Market Committee visited Ramzan Bazaar where they checked quality of vegetables at various stalls.

After reviewing the prices and quality of fruits and other items, the MNA said that the government of Shehbaz Sharif is taking all possible steps to uplift the poor. Prime Minister has a special interest in Ramzan bazaars, so he asked the members of the Assembly to visit Ramzan bazaars on daily basis to control artificial inflation, he added.

The MNA also said that incumbent government has a vision to make a common man prosper after adopting people friendly policies.

