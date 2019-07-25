Government to Focus on Entrepreneurship Development through Digital Incubation

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the government was going to focus on entrepreneurship development through digital incubation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the government was going to focus on entrepreneurship development through digital incubation.

The special assistant had called on Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood to discuss the launch of Startup Pakistan programme.

According to a press release issued here, under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme various universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes would engage youth in entrepreneurship culture in the country for socio-economic development of the youth.

Startup Pakistan was a revolutionary initiative of the government to encourage potential young entrepreneurs by providing them facilities of blended incubation through digital platforms.

It would cover mentorship and guidance of young entrepreneurs throughout the entire business cycle; from training, access to finance, and handholding to sustainability of the business process for establishing sustainable innovation-driven enterprise, it added.

Besides this, Prime Minister's Skills for All initiative under the aegis of Kamyab Jawan Programme was also discussed in the meeting.

Under this programme, in addition to imparting vocational training in conventional trades, technical and skills training in high-end technologies would also be given to youth for the promotion of knowledge economy in the country.

It was agreed in the meeting to continue coordinated efforts to ensure effective training, handholding and mentorship of the potential young entrepreneurs for a complete turnaround of national economy.