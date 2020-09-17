Government to implement experts' suggestions for increase agriculture productivity : Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Department of Science and Information Technology on Thursday organized a seminar on food security with an aim to get suggestions from agriculture experts to enhance food productivity and discuss other agriculture related issues.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash was the chief guest on this occasion.

Special Assistant for Information and Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash, Secretary Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Agriculture and Food, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities and professors and experts of other universities attended the seminar.

During the seminar, university researchers presented their papers and suggestions on using modern technology for enhancing agricultural production in the province.

Ziaullah Bangash assured the participants that government will review suggestions given by the researchers and would ensure implementation to enhance productivity and performance of agriculture sector by using latest technology.

Bangash said that private companies associated with agriculture sector should register themselves with the Department of Science and Information Technology to formulate comprehensive strategy to overcome challenges.

He said all technology related projects would be completed through outsourcing, adding that scientist forum is also being formed for scientists, researchers and professors.

He said government's top priority was to facilitate and promote agriculture sector as fifty percent population of the province was dependent on agriculture sector for earning livelihoods.

Ziaullah Bangash said provincial government has started work on Karam Tangi Dam, Gomal Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Canal and with completion of projects more water will be available for cultivation on barren lands and that will increase agricultural production.

He said federal government has launched national emergency program while the provincial government has launched farmers friendly program which will ensure agricultural self-sufficiency and meet food security challenges.