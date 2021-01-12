Government to provide health, education services to vulnerable segments of society: Asad Qaisar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment of uplifting the most vulnerable one's through dissemination of free state of the art health and education services.

The speaker expressed these views during a meeting with Dr. Bakht Sarwar, CEO Chal Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan and Chairman Khubaib Foundation, said a news release.

During the meeting, Chal foundation informed about their future projects particularly the construction and management of rehabilitation center for the physically disabled persons at Alamabad Welfare Project, Swabi a joint venture of Speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Air Force.

Whereas, Khubaib Foundation informed, how they can contribute in rehabilitation and mainstreaming of the street children in Islamabad besides other future possible collaborations for the uplift of poor and deprived segment of our society.