Government To Provide Opportunities To Women For Uplift Of Country: Governor

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that practical measures would be taken to provide maximum opportunities to women in fields to play vital role for progress of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said that practical measures would be taken to provide maximum opportunities to women in fields to play vital role for progress of the country.

While no nation of the world can reach new heights of development without participation of women in socio-economic activities, he added.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly at Governor House Quetta.

The meeting was also attended by Azmi Yaqoob, head of Forum for Dignity Initiatives Pakistan and Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi, a social and tribal leader from Naseerabad.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that women have proved this by demonstrating their abilities in education and research as well as in other walks of life that they could play a vital role in the development of the country.

He said in this regard, social institutions and serious and well-meaning people, including the Women Parliamentarians Forum must be supported with initiative of the government.

The Governor of Balochistan urged scholars, social organizations to create awareness among people about women's right and especially their right to inheritance.

He said that no society could develop without decision making forums and economic participation of women.

Appreciating the services of Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum, in the field of Parliamentary and Health, the Governor said that collective efforts would be continued for the betterment of health and education in Balochistan.

