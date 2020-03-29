Government to provide substantial relief to labour class: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that labour class would get substantial relief from the economic package of PTI government.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, he said "We will undergo all sorts of stress and strain in order to provide maximum relief to the poor segment and effectively cope with coronavirus, he added. We believe in undertaking practical steps instead of making oral calculations." He said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected daily wage earners.

Usman Buzdar said that PTI government had always given preference in ensuring the well-being of common man and poor segment of society.

He said that it was our first and foremost priority as well as responsibility to take care of the labour-class.

PTI government will fully perform all its obligations by deeming its national duty, he stated. Common man would be benefitted from the exemption of paying provincial taxes and Punjab government would undertake all out steps so as to save the masses from the economic effects, he stressed.

Usman Buzdar vowed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we were fully prepared to cope with coronavirus pandemic challenge.

He said "We are taking each and every step for its complete eradication and have devoted our all out energies as well as endeavours to protect and safeguard the lives of masses. Weare providing best treatment and healthcare facilities to the affected patients and quarantinecentres have also been increased across the province," concluded Usman Buzdar.