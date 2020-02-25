UrduPoint.com
Government To Resolve Issues Of Minorities : Senator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Government to resolve issues of minorities : Senator

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Chairman Senate Special Committee on Forced Conversions, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan strong believes in interfaith harmony and government is making all out efforts alleviate the miseries of minority communities.He expressed these views while talking to representatives of Church of England.

Kakar said that promoting interfaith faith harmony is high on the agenda of the current government and taking cognizance of the issue of forced conversions and other related matters, the parliament has constituted a parliamentary committee to discuss and deliberate on the issues, formulate some recommendations and propose legislative interventions to protect minorities.

Both sides discuss at length issues pertaining to forced conversions particularly focusing on interfaith dialogue, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The delegations appreciated the step taken by the parliament to constitute a separate committee and said that people have pinned high hopes and the committee would put forward some solid recommendations.

