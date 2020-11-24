Government to seek its guidance on two issues from apex court: Shibli Faraz

Senator Shibli Faraz said the cabinet also allowed the Minister for Law to file a case in the apex court to seek its guidance on two issues pertaining to inclusion of a Member of National Assembly and Senator in the board of directors of state institutions on pro bono basis and post-appointment approval of a post in light of the Mustafa Impex case judgment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Shibli Faraz said the cabinet also allowed the Minister for Law to file a case in the apex court to seek its guidance on two issues pertaining to inclusion of a Member of National Assembly and Senator in the board of directors of state institutions on pro bono basis and post-appointment approval of a post in light of the Mustafa Impex case judgment.

He said the cabinet also granted approval for setting up IT parks at Karachi and Quetta on the recommendations of Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, and Minister for Panning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar respectively.

The initiative was meant to boost exports of the IT sector by exploiting its full potential, he added.

Commenting on the Gilgit Baltistan elections, Shibli Faraz extended his gratitude to the GB people for giving mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the region and assured them that the PTI government would prove that their choice was absolutely correct.

Ciriticizing Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for inciting violence in the GB by provoking the PPP workers, the minister said it was responsibility of party leaders to keep their workers under control. Inciting party workers for agitation was no service to democracy and the GB people, he added.

He said the government had taken note of the rowdy behaviour of PPP workers, who had created chaos in the region by damaging government properties during their demonstrations. Such hooliganism was condemnable and the government would definitely take action against them, he added.

Shibli Faraz said as per their traditions, the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders had not accepted to their defeat in the GB election. They should better approach legal forums if they had any doubt regarding the election result, he added.

Replying to questions of media persons, the minister said the government had imposed no restrictions on Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz , and Ishaq Dar to attend the funeral of Nawaz's mother. As per his knowledge, the release of Shehbaz Sharif on parole would also be confirmed soon for the purpose, he added.

To a query, he said the government from the very beginning had been calling for adopting extreme care in relation to the second wave of coronavirus, which was more severe than the first one, but it was interpreted as a political ploy to discourage the people from joining the opposition's rallies.

He said although the government had its preparations in place yet there was a need to be more serious about the virus. All the activities, except the ones related to the economy, should be disbanded, he added.Replying to a question about the proposed law regarding sexual crime against children and women, the minister said various definitions of the gang-rape had been inserted in the proposed law, which was given approval in principle by the cabinet and the law minister would fine tune it within a week, suggesting severest punishments, including death penalty, to serve as a deterrent.To another query about an agreement and payment to any Indian sports channel, he said about $647,000 was to be paid to the sports channel owned by an Indian firm in connection with the coverage of Pakistan Super League in September last year. It difficult situation when the owner of the channel was an Indian firm, and the amount had been standing for the last one year. He, however, rejected the media reports, saying the Pakistan Television had not signed any agreement. Shibli Faraz said India had emerged as a fascist and intolerant country and the claims of being a secular and democratic state was also exposed by the Modi regime, setting a new record of human right abuses and barbarism in the occupied Kashmir, besides enacting laws to target the Indian Muslims. India was an enemy, which had no regard even for the international laws and values, he added. The minister made it clear that there was no change in the stated position adopted by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the Palestinian issue and that the Kashmir problem be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.Replying to a question about the appointment of Naeem Bokhari as a ptv board member and its chairman, the minister said in the past, the state entities were unfortunately filled with cronies and no attention was paid to lifting their standard, which had destroyed them.He said after getting a comprehensive report on PTV, he would hold a news conference thereon, as to how the PTV was brought to the present state of affairs like Radio Pakistan.