Government To Set Up Universties In Every District Of Punjab : Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

Government to set up universties in every district of Punjab : Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has saidthat combined online admission system will be launched by next year for admissions inall the universities

Lahore ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has saidthat combined online admission system will be launched by next year for admissions inall the universities.Talking to the vice chancellors of state run universties , here at Governor House on Friday Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that government has prepared a 10-year road map under which a university in every district of Punjab and an international standard university at divisional level will be established.

The government has saved the country from bankruptcy through well-conceived economic policies.

In the first year of this project, work is in progress on eight universities. Firsttime in history of Punjab, all the appointments in universities ranging from ViceChancellor to low level are being made on 100 per cent merit and it is also responsibilityof the Vice Chancellors to ensure merit and transparency in the universities, and noleniency in this regard will be tolerated.

