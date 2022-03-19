UrduPoint.com

Government Top Priority To Welfare Of The Downtrodden: DC Aamir Kareem

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Government top priority to welfare of the downtrodden: DC Aamir Kareem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan has said that practical steps are being taken for the welfare of downtrodden, homeless and helpless citizens.

According to vision of Punjab government, district administration will use all its resources to strengthen social welfare institutions.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Edhi Homes Khanewal Road, here on Saturday.

The DC Amir Karim Khan said that government would help to the Edhi foundation and the welfare of the downtrodden in the society was the top responsibility of the state.

The DC, on the occasion, issued immediate instructions to resolve issues of the senior citizens.

