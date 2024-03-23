Government Trying To Manage Country's Economy: Sanaullah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government was trying hard to manage the economy for which the first two years are very important.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the prime minister knows that the tough decisions would save the country's economy.
He claimed that while the opposition is politicizing the protest, however the government is focused on improving the economy.
