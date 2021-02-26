UrduPoint.com
Government Urged To Review PMC Policy For Admission In Medical Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Government urged to review PMC policy for admission in medical colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh on Thursday demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to review the policy of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for admissions in MBBS and BDS to accommodate maximum number of students of Sindh province.

Addressing a press conference here at PMA office, Dr. Agha Taj, Dr. Rafiqul Hassan Khokhar, Dr. Zaman Baloch and others said after passage of 18th amendments, Sindh Chief Minister had authority to announce the province's own admission policy.

PMA Sindh chapter also demanded that passing criteria should be decreased from 60% to 45% as thousands of students of Sindh had been deprived of getting admission in medical colleges.

They called upon both the governments to review PMCs admission policy for best interest of the students of Sindh.

PMA leaders also urged Sindh health authorities to restore services of suspended lady doctor of Tharparkar (Mithi) who was rendering her services in remote area with dedication.

Dr. Agha Taj also demanded for providing security to medical and para medical staff in the public sector hospitals.

They also demanded of the Sindh government to approve group insurance for doctors of government hospitals.

