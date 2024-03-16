Open Menu

Government Urged To Start Deliberations With Business Leaders For Budget 2024-25: President ICCI

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Government urged to start deliberations with business leaders for budget 2024-25: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has called upon the Government to immediately initiate deliberations with the business leaders in connection with the forthcoming budget 2024-25 to make it business-friendly.

In a statement issued by ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that owing to the existing high inflation rate, the trade deficit is on the rise and the hardships of the business community have multiplied. Hence the situation demands that the Government should start deliberations with the business leaders, and incorporate their suggestions in the budget document to ease their problems which in turn will benefit the masses, he said.

He expressed the hope that the sitting government as per its election manifesto will pay heed to the issue on a priority basis and formulate long-term policies in the best interest of the business community and ultimately the common man.

The President ICCI added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a visionary leader and is well aware of the difficulties of the entrepreneurs as well as the masses, so he will surely direct his economic team to start consultations with the business leaders to achieve this cherished goal.

