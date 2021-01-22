Government utilizing all resources to introduce smart technology in all sectors: Fawad Ch

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Friday said that the Federal and provincial governments were committed to utilize all available resources to introduce smart technologies related to agriculture and other sectors.

He said this at a ceremony held here to lay the foundation stone of National Center for Industrial Biotechnology (NCAB) and solarization project at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Addressing the participants the Minister said that today's modern world was created by the universities and their students as the contemporary development was result of the efforts of the students of the top universities of the world.

The future development would also be done by the universities and the scientists because the base of the modern world was knowledge and education, the minister said adding that the universities would also give the direction to the future world.

He urged the universities to train the students on modern lines to achieve the goals of the modern world and the challenges.

"If we as a nation continue the development which was witnessed in Pakistan in 60s and 70s, then the country would have been in a different position," he added.

"Now, we are focusing three areas, electronics, precision agriculture and chemicals," the minister informed.

He said, NCAB set up by PMAS-AAUR would be a landmark center to conduct research work on Industrial Biotechnology and agriculture. "We cannot move forward without adopting modern technologies. We are far behind in agriculture production from the developed countries as we don't have seeds and pesticides. We will have to modernize our agriculture if we want to complete the world," he added.

He appreciated the research work being done by the universities particularly Faisalabad, Arid, University Rawalpindi, Multan and Jamshoro universities saying, really some mesmerizing work was done by them but unfortunately, it could not be marketed.

He urged the students who have graduated from the universities to start their own businesses and establish new companies. The students of the top universities of the world who have changed the world, created new companies after completing their education and not wasted their precious time for seeking jobs.

He asked the graduates of the Arid University to come forward to change the farming.

"We should work for value addition of agriculture products," he said.

Fawad Ch said that the federal government and the provincial government of Punjab are committed to the development of agriculture and allied industries.

He further said that the incumbent government was striving for the promotion of science and technology and therefore the government was committed to utilize all the resources to introduce industry and smart technology in agriculture and other sectors.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for the development of the country that the agro-based industry be established on a scientific basis.

The establishment of the National Center for Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) at PMAS-AAUR will enable research on the manufacture of medicines and other products from plants and microscopic organisms. It will be possible to meet them and even earn significant foreign exchange from their exports.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi appreciated and lauded efforts of PMAS-AAUR.

He said that working on biotechnology, precision agriculture and the establishment of the National Center for Industrial Biotechnology would be helpful to introduce smart technology in agriculture, especially in the field of agricultural engineering.

He hoped that modern technologies in agriculture would not only be helpful to save time and improve work quality but also uplift the economy of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice-Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR gave a briefing on the National Center for Industrial Biotechnology and Solarization Project of the University.

He said that the university would generate its electricity through the solarization project. The project is pollution-free and environmentally friendly.

Prof. Dr. Ghazala Kokab Project Incharge also gave a briefing on the National Center for Industrial Biotechnology and Dr. Jahanzeb Masood Cheema Associate Professor Agricultural Engineering Technology briefed on precision Agriculture.

Federal Minister along with Punjab Agriculture Minister and PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor conferred research awards among the faculty members of PMAS-AAUR.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Syed Hussain Abidi, University faculty members, students, deans and directors were also present.