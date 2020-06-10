UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Utilizing All Resources To Overcome COVID-19: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:55 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that government was utilizing all the available resources to overcome COVID-19 and people need to follow precautionary measures in order to mitigate the spread of this fatal virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that government was utilizing all the available resources to overcome COVID-19 and people need to follow precautionary measures in order to mitigate the spread of this fatal virus.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of the division. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that more than 11000 persons were tested for coronavirus in the division, of which 7838 were found negative while 397 of those tested positive have fully recovered. Field hospitals with capacity of 505 beds have been set up in the division for coronavirus patients. Commissioner directed the officers to make sure that COVID-19 SOPs are implemented in true letter and spirit.

