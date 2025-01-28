Open Menu

Government Vows To Address PIA Flight Suspension, ATR Shortage:Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Government vows to address PIA flight suspension, ATR shortage:Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif assured the Senate on Tuesday that the government is taking concrete measures to address the operational challenges faced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), including the temporary suspension of flights to destinations like Chitral and Larkana, exacerbated by harsh weather conditions and a shortage of ATR aircraft.

Responding to concerns raised by senators, Asif acknowledged the airline's limitations, noting that PIA currently operates only three ATR aircraft, of which one is grounded. "Efforts are underway to bring the grounded aircraft back into service to resume flights to underserved areas," he said, adding that discussions with private airlines are also in progress to ensure connectivity to remote regions.

Highlighting systemic challenges, the minister said, "PIA has faced significant setbacks, including bans on flights to lucrative routes in the UK and Europe. However, we are optimistic as audit teams are currently evaluating operations, and we expect these routes to reopen soon."

Asif emphasized the government’s commitment to subsidizing flights for residents of remote areas and revamping smaller airports to make them operational.

"Private airlines are being encouraged to operate from smaller airports like Chitral and Larkana, ensuring affordable and accessible air travel for the local population," he stated.

Addressing broader concerns about the state of PIA, Asif explained that the government is actively working to restructure the airline. "A privatization attempt is being revisited to improve operational efficiency and service delivery," he said, adding that the revival of PIA requires significant resources and time.

Senators, including Falak Naz and Saifullah Abro, voiced concerns about the lack of spare parts for ATR aircraft and questioned the timeline for resuming services to remote areas. Senator Shahzaib Durrani suggested upgrading Chitral Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, a proposal Asif agreed to explore despite the operational challenges posed by the region’s terrain.

Concluding his remarks, Asif reassured the Senate of the government’s resolve to enhance connectivity across Pakistan, stating, "This matter requires a comprehensive evaluation, and I request the opportunity to revisit these issues in the next session with concrete solutions."

/APP-rzr-szm

Recent Stories

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

14 minutes ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

16 minutes ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

27 minutes ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

46 minutes ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scal ..

China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations

2 hours ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

3 hours ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

4 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan