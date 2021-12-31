Government wants to protect local entertainment industry: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the government wanted to protect local entertainment industry.

In a tweet, he said that in the Finance Amendment Act no tax has been imposed on cinemas and film production machinery.

Fawad Hussain said on the other hand, tax has been imposed on import of foreign dramas and taking foreign models in advertisements.