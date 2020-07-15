Government well aware of issues of marriage hall owners: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the issues being confronted by the marriage hall owners and in the current situation of the country all sectors have been badly affected, but there will be no compromise on human lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the issues being confronted by the marriage hall owners and in the current situation of the country all sectors have been badly affected, but there will be no compromise on human lives.

In a meeting with the marriage hall owners at Commissioner House Karachi in the presence of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and Sindh Information Secretary, he said that the Sindh government is bound to abide by the policy formulated by the Federal government regarding coronavirus crisis, according to a news release.

The marriage hall owners expressed their concerns to the Sindh Local Government Minister regarding the closure of their business.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government was fully aware of the issues of all business community including marriage hall owners. Special relief measures were being taken for the business community on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, however no risk could be taken on human lives.

He said that at present the process of consultation with all stakeholders was underway and until there was no clear instructions from the Supreme Court or the federal government, matters need to be handled with patience.