Government Well Aware Of Problems Of Masses: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

Government well aware of problems of masses: Minister

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for revenue Col (retd) Mohammad Anwar Khan on Wednesday said that the economic growth was slowed down mainly due to COVID-19 which created problems for masses.

He was addressing a function arranged on the eve of inauguration of rehabilitation of Kunnt road in Pindigheab on Wednesday.

The project of rehabilitation of one kilometer long road would be completed with the allocation of Rs 10.09 million rupees during the current fiscal year.

He said that the PTI government has given top priority to infrastructure development and provision of better civic facilities to the masses living in the rural areas to further uplift their living standards.

"The present government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy for effective execution and completion of public development projects," he said.

He informed that a network of development projects will be laid in the province. The far-reaching results of public interest decisions and new projects will come out soon.

He said that Pakistan will move towards development under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed hope that, due to its prudent policies, the government will overcome inflation and unemployment during the current year.

Mr Anwar said that provision of basic amenities to the people was among the top priorities of the government. He added that solution to the problems of the people was part of the manifesto of the incumbent government; therefore, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He claimed that said the 'Long March' would prove a nightmare for the directionless Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He further said that during last few months PDM had deviated from all its announcements. "The PDM set various different goals for itself but it has been failing terribly on all of them," he said. The Minister said the opposition parties are holding public meetings to protect the looted money.

