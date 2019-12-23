UrduPoint.com
Government Will Adopt Legal, Constitutional Procedure In Musharraf's Case: Babar Awan

Former law minister and PTI leader Babar Awan has said that an appeal could be filed in the Supreme Court by the former president Pervez Musharraf in his absence against the high treason case verdict

Addressing a press conference here Monday, he referred to a judgment, SCMR 1999, page 1619 of Supreme Court given by the than Chief Justice Irshad Hussain, which clarifies that an appeal can be filed in absence of the accused.

He stated that government would adopt legal and constitutional procedure in Musharraf's case and may approach the court against the verdict in high treason case.

He said that some elements were relating the clash of institutions with para 66 of the verdict, adding that in presence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan no such clash will occur as it was only wish of some elements wanted to destabilize the country.

He mentioned that clash among institution only occurred in 1997 when known politicians, leaders and senators attacked the court of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and at the moment most of them were out of country.

Babar Awan said that elements talking about the in-house change had already failed themselves out-house added there was no base or possibility in the matter and not even the circumstances were favouring such rumours.

Babar Awan while criticizing the PML-N leadership said those who were blaming PTI for not letting them out of country for treatment has suddenly became well as soon as they flew from the country.

He said that PTI government never politicize illness of Nawaz Sharif adding that decision of not allowing Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad was supremacy of law.

He said that some elements from the day first tried to destabilize the PTI government.

"We have to make the parliament a voice of the poor people not merely a house of speeches" Babar Awan said.

Regarding the brutalities of India in Occupied Kashmir and over the minorities within the country, he demanded the United Nations (UN) for suspending India's membership through imposing article 6 of the UN charter over passing of controversial laws and brutalities at people.

He said that India may stage false flag operation at borders with Pakistan to divert the attention of the world from its internal issues.

He said that India would face severe consequences if they attacked or stage false flag operation at border.

To a question, Babar Awan said that PTI government had never made internal issues as ego matters and no personal revenges were there.

H said that financial situation of the country was getting better day by day due to the policies of the government.

He appealed the media to highlight positivity as priority, as some external elements were trying to spread anarchy in the country.

He said, "We as a nation should stand with our prime security institutions and also should maintain internal harmony", he said.

