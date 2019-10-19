UrduPoint.com
Government Will Not Allow Any One To Play Havoc With Law : Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Government will not allow any one to play havoc with law : Governor

Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government will not let the opposition to lock down and jam the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government will not let the opposition to lock down and jam the country.He was addressing the "Sports and Cultural Conference" organized by Insaf sports and Cultural Wing at Governor House.The governor said that opposition will not resign from parliament, it is just threatening to put pressure on the government.

If Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman and other opposition parties will try to create chaos and anarchy in the country it will badly damage the nation's consensus and solidarity for Kashmir at this crucial time.Later taking to media he said that the PM has made a powerful committee to negotiate with opposition.

The government need a guarantee from the opposition to hold peaceful demonstration and they will not create hurdles in peaceful protest.

The government hopes that opposition will not show stubbornness.

The government will take strict action against people who will take law in their hand. Former PM Chaudhary Shujat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi want to play their role forpeaceful settlement of the issue as they are willing to talk with Fazal-ur -Rehman and .

The government is not afraid of the Maulana's agitation, but the unlawful demand of PM's resignation cannot be met and government will complete its constitutional term."We want to negotiate, but if negotiations fail, we will decide the future course of action.

We have already experienced 126 days sit-in. When opposition parties will do sit in, they will come to knowthe bitterness and difficulties of dharna. ", he added.

