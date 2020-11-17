UrduPoint.com
Government Will Not Allow Anyone To Take Law In Hands: Spokesman GB Government

Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

The government of Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday announced that strict action will be taken against elements will try to disrupt law and order situation

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday announced that strict action will be taken against elements will try to disrupt law and order situation.

Spokesman of Gilgit Baltistan government Faizullah Faraq categorically said that some political parties were trying to make the general election controversial but the government has decided to deal with iron hands.

In a statement, he termed the Gilgit-Baltistan election process as fair, impartial, transparent and exemplary.

The final results will be displayed after counting the postal ballot papers, he has said.

He further said that the government would not allow anyone to take law in their hands after defeat in the elections.

He asked the political parties to respect the votes of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

