Government Won't Tolerate PTI's Attempts To Destabilize Country: Azma Bukhari Warns

Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Government won't tolerate PTI's attempts to destabilize country: Azma Bukhari warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), emphasizing that the government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the rule of law and destabilize the country, particularly during visits from foreign dignitaries.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was committed to maintaining peace and stability, and its resolve to prevent any disruptions to the country's diplomatic engagements.

Bokhari dared PTI leaders to engage in a performance-based competition, confident that her government would emerge victorious.

Replying to a query, she expressed concerns that PTI will not hold peaceful protests, which is why the government will not allow them to reach D-Chowk.

Bokhari accused PTI leaders of planning to spread unrest in the country, alleging that PTI has a history of using violent protests to achieve its goals.

Azma criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for allegedly utilizing government resources, including vehicles, 1122 ambulances and government employees for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests.

She also accused the CM of failing to deliver on development projects in the province.

She mentioned that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz has initiated around 77 development projects, with another one set to be inaugurated today.

In contrast, the performance of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has been questioned, she added.

Citizens of Punjab and other provinces are reportedly satisfied with the current government's performance, particularly in areas such as economic management and development projects, she said.

Responding to another question, she said the PTI party was planning to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 to mark Imran Khan's birthday, but the government will not grant them a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event.

