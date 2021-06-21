UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Working To Provide Relief To People: Aamir Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Government working to provide relief to people: Aamir Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar Monday said that the government was working to provide relief to the masses and the current budget was according to the wishes of common man.

Talking to APP, he said that government has given priority to the less developed areas in budget which were ignored in the past.

He said PTI government was providing facilities to the farmers and also bringing pro-farmers policies.

He said this year the country reported a record agricultural production.

The production of wheat, rice and maize were recorded historic increase while sugarcane was the second highest in country's history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Man Government Wheat

Recent Stories

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

3 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

21 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

52 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

1 hour ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.