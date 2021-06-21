Government working to provide relief to people: Aamir Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar Monday said that the government was working to provide relief to the masses and the current budget was according to the wishes of common man.

Talking to APP, he said that government has given priority to the less developed areas in budget which were ignored in the past.

He said PTI government was providing facilities to the farmers and also bringing pro-farmers policies.

He said this year the country reported a record agricultural production.

The production of wheat, rice and maize were recorded historic increase while sugarcane was the second highest in country's history.