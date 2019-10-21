UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Working To Transfer Power System On Modern Lines: Deputy Chairman Planning

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Government working to transfer power system on modern lines: Deputy Chairman Planning

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan has said that government is working to transfer power system on modern lines

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan has said that government is working to transfer power system on modern lines.While addressing a meeting of central development working party, he said load shedding will be ended through up-gradation, emergency recovery system and with the betterment of station.Five projects regarding power sector have been presented during the meeting.First project worth Rs 4959.187 million for construction of provincial grade in Gilgit Baltistan Phase 1 was presented that was approved.

Project worth Rs 6291.80 million for construction of KV Nawab Shah Sub- Station 220 power division, project worth Rs 6449.40 million for construction of KV220Larkana new sub-station, 220 KV mobile grid station for emergency recovery system for different countries and project worth Rs 6978.95 million for purchasing of reactor KV 500, and project worth Rs 6399.84 million for construction of Nawab Shah sub-station of KV 220 were presented during the meeting that were approved.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Mobile Gilgit Baltistan Government Million

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab make it five out of five, beat Sin ..

15 minutes ago

Clean governance, friendly policies bringing in hu ..

3 minutes ago

FIA's plea for case shifting to ATC rejected

3 minutes ago

Senate body launches probe into lingering FM radio ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body briefed over pension, gratuity of reti ..

3 minutes ago

DP World inaugurates Kigali Logistics Platform in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.