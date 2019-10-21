Government working to transfer power system on modern lines: Deputy Chairman Planning

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan has said that government is working to transfer power system on modern lines

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan has said that government is working to transfer power system on modern lines.While addressing a meeting of central development working party, he said load shedding will be ended through up-gradation, emergency recovery system and with the betterment of station.Five projects regarding power sector have been presented during the meeting.First project worth Rs 4959.187 million for construction of provincial grade in Gilgit Baltistan Phase 1 was presented that was approved.

Project worth Rs 6291.80 million for construction of KV Nawab Shah Sub- Station 220 power division, project worth Rs 6449.40 million for construction of KV220Larkana new sub-station, 220 KV mobile grid station for emergency recovery system for different countries and project worth Rs 6978.95 million for purchasing of reactor KV 500, and project worth Rs 6399.84 million for construction of Nawab Shah sub-station of KV 220 were presented during the meeting that were approved.