Government would be launching different schemes under its flagship poverty alleviation programme 'Ehsaas' every month: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):The prime minister said the government would be launching different schemes under its flagship poverty alleviation programme 'Ehsaas' every month. Ehsaas was the first well-integrated anti-poverty programme in which all the ministries had their role, he added.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is the leading implementing agency for the National Poverty Graduation Initiative, which is aimed at reducing the population's dependence on government-led social safety nets and bring them into the mainstream of economic development and financial inclusion.

The government in addition to providing funds for the initiative is partnering with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The total projected cost of the initiative is Rs 42.65 billion.

Imran Khan said around 60 percent Pakistan's population was below 30 years of age that could prove to be a great force if imparted proper skill training and given ample opportunities to excel.

He said despite having meagre resources, the State of Madina had provided a basis for the Muslims to rule for 700 years just because that state had compassion towards its citizens which unfortunately had been lacking in Pakistan.

The prime minister said the Naya Pakistan would bring the people out of poverty in real terms following the footsteps of the State of Madina by allowing the wealth creation.

Revealing the eye-opening statistics, the prime minister said around 5 percent of Pakistan's population was infected with Hepatitis-C but the ruling families had been showing blithe lack of concern towards the situation.

He said the Ehsaas programme would change the public mindset to create a realization at the state level though the people were already compassionate towards the poor and had the philanthropic nature.

The prime minister said he had taken the challenge of revamping the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make the people pay taxes, who had been giving out their hard-earned money to philanthropy.

He announced that the government would amend the laws to enhance the reward from existing 3 percent to 10 percent for the whistle-blowers, who would point out any Benami property.

He said the government would spend all the revenue generated from the sale of Benami properties on the Ehsaas programme.

Responding to the criticism from Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, the prime minister said during their tenures they had served their own interests and had even failed to establish a hospital where they could get their own medical treatment.

He said during their governments, Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had paid 40 trips each to Dubai and London respectively while the country's loans had swelled from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion during the last 10 years.