ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Replying to media persons' questions, Shibli Faraz said the government would not create hurdles in the way of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned long march.

It was the PDM's legal and constitutional right to hold a protest and it was staging rallies without any hindrance. Similarly, they were free to hold the long march.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said there were many issues, including legal ones, in the appointment of heads of public entities. The number of public entities had reduced from over 400 to 300 plus, while deliberations were continuing for their mergers. Heads of various departments would be appointed soon, he added.

He said the prime minister had already asked about the matter and sought a report in the next cabinet meeting.

The minister said the issues were of over 70 years old and one should not expect from the government to fix them in mere 32 months. It was a time taking exercise. The government's intentions were right as the country was moving in the right direction.

He said that the government would go for legislation, which would be in the interest of the country and its people, and would strengthen democracy.

Referring to the last sitting of National Assembly, he said after moving a constitutional amendment bill in the House on open voting, the government expected a debate on it and proposals from the opposition, but they created a ruckus.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted transparency in the Senate elections but it did not suit the opposition parties. Those from the middle class could not take part in the elections whereas on the other side those, who had piled up wealth by hook or by crook, entered the Upper House of Parliament by the power of wealth.

With the support of media and nation, the government wanted to eliminate the wealth factor from politics and polls, and it was a golden opportunity to do it, he added.

The minister urged the people not to pay heed to the non-sense propaganda by the opposition, which was claiming that the ordinance was promulgated to favour the PTI's friends or that the PTI did not believe in loyalty of its legislators.

Transparency would ensure merit and parties would have loyal members, who would get elected on their tickets and that was the change, he added.

About the Pakistan Secretariat employees' demands, Shibli Faraz said that the Federal Government had the mandate to deal with the federal employees, while those, who had come from provinces and where the PTI or its allies had government, would be requested to settle their issues there.

He said the prime minister had again asked about the matter and the three-member committee, comprising cabinet members had presented its report to him The committee, he said, was constantly in touch with the employees and soon a workable formula acceptable to both sides would be thrashed out.

In the past, he said that price committees would focus on the prices of commodities but it could not yield desired results, therefore, the same were dissolved and now the respective administrations would be responsible for price control and would be held accountable.