Government would provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 15 to use it in Islamabad local polls: Information Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Fawad said the government would provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before April 15 to use it in Islamabad local polls.

The Cabinet, he said approved appointment of Asif Rashid as chairman intellectual Property Organization (IPO) while two members from Punjab and one each from other provinces to its copyrights board.

The Cabinet accorded approval for making Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan as regulator of 'Credit Guarantee Trust Fund', under the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act, 2020 to prevent illicit capital from being transferred abroad.

The Minister said the government would soon launch a housing project in Islamabad on 400 canals of land for overseas Pakistanis with a capacity of 6000 apartments.

The initiative, he said was aimed at, enabling overseas Pakistanis who were part of Roshan Digital Accounts to buy properties in Pakistan especially in Islamabad. He said it was expected to fetch around 2 billion Dollar from the project.

The federal Cabinet has directed both the ministries Interior and Finance to hold deliberations with boards of investment and review such schemes to facilitate foreigners in buying properties in Pakistan.

He cited the example of Turkey and other countries where foreigners were allowed to buy properties.

The body granted approval for Capital Development Authority (CDA) budget 2021-22 and revised estimates, he maintained.

He said CDA chairman apprised the Cabinet that the authority has generated revenue of Rs 12.9 billion in 2018 after selling 53817 square yards of land during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

On the contrary, he said it fetched Rs 31.1 billion in 2021 during PTI rule with sale of 46783 square yards. The federal apex agency generated double revenue by selling less land.

The Cabinet gave approval for fuel price adjustment in electricity bills in fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The adjustment would be given to consumers in three installments.

The Cabinet has deferred the approval for regularization of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles in erstwhile Federal Administrated Tribal Areas.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Liaqat Massih Qaiser as member to National Commission for Minorities.

In a land mark decision, he said the federal Cabinet granted approval for Science Technology, Innovation policy.

It was decided in the Cabinet that the working on privatization plan of Guddu and Nandipur power plants would continue, he added.

He said the Prime Minster in the meeting stressed the need for staring work on Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway at the earliest, adding that a meeting in that regard would be convened by next week.

Fawad said the Cabinet accorded approval for importing 50,000 metric tons of Urea (fertilizer) from China, adding that Rs 50 billion has been given to Chinese independent power producers (IPPs) to resolve their issues.

To a query on the death toll of Murree tragedy, he said Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals has given death certificates of 22 people. If opposition was disagree with the figure it should produce the list of dead people.

In response to another question, the Minister said factions have started appearing in the PML-N and the party members would started parting ways in the coming days.