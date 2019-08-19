(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar Khan on Monday said that the one year performance of the government had won the hearts of the nation.

She said this while talking to Radio Pakistan.

She said this was the first government which had actually showed one year performance report and planned to continue this practice in future as well.

She said no government could achieve success without a proper road map, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan always emphasized on the significance of accountability of the institutions and public representatives.

"All developing countries in the region are also open about their achievements and failures. Pakistan has also followed policy of peace and restraint to improve bilateral ties with all neighbouring countries based on equality and respect", she said.