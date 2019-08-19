UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government's Performance Wins Hearts Of Nation: Leader PTI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Government's performance wins hearts of nation: Leader PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar Khan on Monday said that the one year performance of the government had won the hearts of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar Khan on Monday said that the one year performance of the government had won the hearts of the nation.

She said this while talking to Radio Pakistan.

She said this was the first government which had actually showed one year performance report and planned to continue this practice in future as well.

She said no government could achieve success without a proper road map, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan always emphasized on the significance of accountability of the institutions and public representatives.

"All developing countries in the region are also open about their achievements and failures. Pakistan has also followed policy of peace and restraint to improve bilateral ties with all neighbouring countries based on equality and respect", she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Road All Government

Recent Stories

GB Governor assures to get special grant for flood ..

1 minute ago

Over 15 million families to be enrolled under Seha ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez to Visit Russi ..

1 minute ago

Four Pak judokas to crave for medals at World Judo ..

1 minute ago

Human rights violated in IOK: Mamata Banerjee

15 minutes ago

Chinese UN envoy calls for peaceful means to resol ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.