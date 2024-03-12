Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah Khan emphasized on Tuesday that the government's foremost priority was to navigate the country out of its current predicament

Talking to a private news channel, he said that every decision made by the government was guided by its commitment to enhancing the country's advancement.

He dismissed debates over ministerial portfolios, asserting that such debates hold little relevance in comparison to the urgent need for national development and progress.

He criticized the PTI's founder, saying that he has turned politics into personal enmity.

They have not a political and democratic approach but are followers of anarchy and hate politics, he added.

