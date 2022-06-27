UrduPoint.com

Government's Strategic Health Reforms To Empower Persons With Disabilities: Salman Sufi

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Government's strategic health reforms to empower persons with disabilities: Salman Sufi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said on Monday that government under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a historic step of strategic reforms in the field of healthcare research and development to empower persons with disabilities.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he said that the present government was taking practical steps to strengthen infrastructure that empower persons with disabilities, adding that the modified wheelchairs for patients with cerebral palsy and devices to help other disabled citizens would be manufactured in Pakistan at low cost.

He said that public and private organizations engaged in manufacturing Cerebral Palsy prostheses would be assisted and their number would be increased on merit.

He said special persons deserved special attention and the government would work to provide facilities to them on priority basis, adding that vocational training and placement based rehabilitation of special persons would helps them and create opportunities for persons with disabilities to be active part of the society.

Replying to a question, he said that the public hospital's emergency services would be further improved, adding that with the coordination of private partnership 'music therapy trainings' and 'awareness' would be created on national level.

He further said that under the reforms, the low cost special wheel-chairs and other helping material would be locally manufactured, so that these requisite items could be easily available to the ordinary citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Music Government Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

32 minutes ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

1 hour ago
 Seven terrorists killed by security forces in Nort ..

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.