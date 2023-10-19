ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Federal Secretary for Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial Thursday warned that the ministry was adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft, and defaulters, and no pressure from the elite class will be accepted during the crackdown against culprits involved.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the crackdown will continue against the elements involved in electricity theft with the cooperation of the relevant federal and provincial departments.

Electricity prices will not reduce unless theft comes to an end and bills are fully paid,” he added.

He further mentioned that reshuffling of staff was undertaken to break the collusion networks, adding, we are readjusting the strategies of crackdowns.

Replying to a query, he said that we are well aware of the challenges confronting the sector and are committed to cooperating with the officials by providing information that can aid the government in effectively combating this issue in the country.

He said expressed his commitment to take strict action against those involved in it, adding, that citizens are also part of drive monitoring and identifying with care which were trained and notified.

He also called on all levels of government, civil society, the media, and ordinary citizens to transform the state's policy of corruption control and maintaining good governance into routine practice.