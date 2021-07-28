Governor accords assent to Sindh Protection of Journalists bill

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed nearly a dozen of bills (new and amended) received from provincial Law department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed nearly a dozen of bills (new and amended) received from provincial Law department.

The bills included measures that address terms of employment for the workers, employees social security, provision of safe transportation facility for women workers, establishment of an institute for imparting to young people in vocal, instrumental music and performing arts and the amendments bills pertaining to restructuring of Sindh High Density Development board and Ziauddin University Examination Board.

According to a statement here, the Governor also accorded assent to the Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Practitioners Bill - 2021 and signed accordingly.

The spokesman for Governor Sindh said, "Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has always raised voice for the freedom of press and to ensure maximum possible facilities to the fraternity".