Governor Accuses PTI Of Undermining KP Security
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Kareem Kundi, on Thursday raised concerns over the fading security situation in the province.
Talking to a private news channel, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to create chaos in KP.
The Governor pointed out that 600 billion rupees were allocated to KP in term of the war on terror. These funds were meant to support the police force, upgrade weapons and equipment, and establish modern laboratories, he added.
He alleged that these resources were misused, with a significant portion lost to corruption.
Kundi emphasized that the government's top priority is to restore law and order in the province and assured the public that efforts are underway to stabilize the security situation.
Recent Stories
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion
SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%
ECB rate cut boosts European stocks, euro
Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from Sep 27
ECB rate cut boosts Europeans stocks, euro
Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab
Undergoing Post-Induction Department training officers visit PSCA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 20241 minute ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD2 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances2 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday6 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election6 minutes ago
-
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements7 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations11 minutes ago
-
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reaches Iqbal Stadium to see opening match11 minutes ago
-
Tourism dept to run new double-decker buses from Sep 2725 minutes ago
-
Regional Director ANF calls on Governor Punjab3 hours ago