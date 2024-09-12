Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Kareem Kundi, on Thursday raised concerns over the fading security situation in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to create chaos in KP.

The Governor pointed out that 600 billion rupees were allocated to KP in term of the war on terror. These funds were meant to support the police force, upgrade weapons and equipment, and establish modern laboratories, he added.

He alleged that these resources were misused, with a significant portion lost to corruption.

Kundi emphasized that the government's top priority is to restore law and order in the province and assured the public that efforts are underway to stabilize the security situation.