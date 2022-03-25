UrduPoint.com

Governor Acknowledges Private Role For Education Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 08:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar Friday said that private sector was playing an important role for promotion and development of education in the country.

He stated that private educational Institutions were playing a vital role in field of education.

He was addressing the third convocation of a private institute here.

Lauding PTI initiatives, the Governor informed that the incumbent government was trying to impart modern, Islamic and technical education to the youth.

About clean drinking water facility, the Governor noted that they were extending it to 150 million people in Punjab adding that the government attached great importance to this issue.

He felicitated parents, graduates and their teachers on the success and termed it a historic day.

As many as 71 gold medals were given away among BS, MA, MSc and M.Phil graduates besides degrees from 2016-19 session during the convocation.

A good number of students, faculty members and parents were present on the occasion.

