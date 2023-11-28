Open Menu

Governor Addresses Convocation At Shringal Varsity

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday underlined the significance of education in achieving progress and a respectable position among other nations.

He addressed the first convocation of Shringal University Dir Bala as a Chief Guest.

The governor highlighted the significance of education and said that our younger generation must divert their attention towards contemporary education and new technologies to lead the country towards progress.

I am proud to address the first convocation of the Shringal University and distribute certificates among students as a native of the area, he said and added that the university has educated more than 6000 since its inception.

The governor said that the convocation at Shringal University is proof that we are heading towards a bright future. He said that our youngster should take advantage of the facilities being provided by the government and change their destiny to live a successful and respectable life.

He urged students to focus on fields of innovation and research, adding, that tireless efforts and hard work are of supreme importance for development and prosperity.

More Stories From Pakistan