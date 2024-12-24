Open Menu

Governor Administers Oath To Acting SHC CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Governor administers oath to acting SHC CJ

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered oath to Acting Chief Justice of Sindh HIgh Court (SHC) at Governor House here on Tuesday.

The Governor of Sindh administered the oath of office to Senior Justice Nimatullah Phalputo.

Judges of Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, leaders and others also participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

