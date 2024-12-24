Governor administers oath to acting SHC CJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered oath to Acting Chief Justice of Sindh HIgh Court (SHC) at Governor House here on Tuesday.

The Governor of Sindh administered the oath of office to Senior Justice Nimatullah Phalputo.

Judges of Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, leaders and others also participated in the swearing-in ceremony.