Governor Administers Oath To Chairman KP-PSC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Captain (R) Muneer Azam took the oath of office as the new Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission at Governor House on Wednesday.
The oath was administered by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who was joined by Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, and other prominent officials from various administrative departments.
Governor Kundi extended his congratulations to Captain (R) Muneer Azam, wishing him success in his new role and responsibilities at the helm of the Public Service Commission.
The event was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including women and men from various sectors.
