UrduPoint.com

Governor Administers Oath To CJ PHC

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Governor administers oath to CJ PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday administered oath to Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming the office of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) at the Governor's House.

At the function, Secretary Law KP, Masood Ahmad read out the notification of appointment of Justice Rooh ul Amin as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming charge of the new responsibility.

The function was attended by judges of the PHC, lawyers, Chief Secretary KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan and caretaker KP ministers.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Lawyers Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

27 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

1 hour ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.