Governor administers oath to CJ PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday administered oath to Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming the office of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) at the Governor's House.

At the function, Secretary Law KP, Masood Ahmad read out the notification of appointment of Justice Rooh ul Amin as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming charge of the new responsibility.

The function was attended by judges of the PHC, lawyers, Chief Secretary KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan and caretaker KP ministers.