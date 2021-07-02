UrduPoint.com
Governor Administers Oath To ERA Office-bearers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:47 PM

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Education Reporters Association (ERA) were sworn by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here at the Governor's House on Friday

The representatives of ERA including President Atif Pervez, Chairman Hassan Abbas, Vice President Imran Younas, General Secretary Adnan Lodhi, Treasure Arshad Mehdi, Joint Secretary Izharul Haq, Secretary Information Usman Ghani and tour committee In-charge Saima Nawaz took the oath.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Secretary General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Azeem and education journalists also attended the ceremony.

The governor congratulated the office-bearers and urged them to play their due role in provision of quality information to the public through their respective media organisations.

