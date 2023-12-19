Governor administers oath to Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi as CJ SHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Sindh High Court (SHC) was held in the Sindh High Court here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) An oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Sindh High Court (SHC) was held in the Sindh High Court here on Tuesday.

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

The ceremony was attended by lawyers, government officials, city dignitaries and media representatives.