Governor administers oath to TUJ office bearers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali lauded the sacrifices rendered by the journalist fraternity and said that their services for the country would always be remembered.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) at the Governor House, here on Thursday.

The governor administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of the TUJ.

He also assured them of his cooperation in solving their issues, and said that the relevant Federal authorities would be approached to address their sense of deprivation.