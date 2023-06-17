KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has advised the Karachi's Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to telephone the newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and congratulate him on winning the mayoral elections.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating 15th food Technology Asia -2023 International Exhibition on Saturday, he said that they all had to work together to resolve the issues of the city whether who becomes the mayor of the city.

He hoped that JI could play its role as an active opposition in the City Council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with its 160 votes.

He also hoped that the elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab would make all-out efforts for the resolutions to the problems of the city.