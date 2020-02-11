Governor advises JUI-F chief to wait till general election

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday advised the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to wait till next general election and when the election would be held then he also goes to people and let the people whatever they decide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday advised the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to wait till next general election and when the election would be held then he also goes to people and let the people whatever they decide.

He expressed these view while talking to the media and addressing the launching ceremony of a book "Fighting Shadows" written by Maj Gen (Retd) Samraiz Salik here at Governor's House. Lt. Gen. (Retd) Shafaat Shah, ex-MNA Rasheed Godail, MPA Saadia Sohail Rana, senior journalist Habib Akram, Dr Hooria Soharwardi and others were also present.

The Governor added that the opposition should not go for protest and let the government deliver as in the given circumstances, Pakistan could not afford any sit-in or protest. There were not the one but many mafias in the country, however, those responsible for price-hike and wheat flour crisis could not escape from punishment. Sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army against terrorism have no such precedence in the world.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that terrorism and extremism was the biggest hurdle in the development and peace of any country, asserting that Pakistan has one of the best armies of the world, which rendered thousands of sacrifices and established peace in the country by defeating terrorism and extremism. "Today, Pakistan has become a safest country where foreign cricket teams and big investors are coming. International tourism journals are also terming Pakistan the number one and most secure country for tourism. In Sha Allah, together we all will strengthen Pakistan and defeat enemies of the motherland." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government still had three and a half years to govern, therefore, Maulana Fazalur Rehman instead of protest should wait for next general election, citing that Maulana earlier had also staged a sit-in and now he should let the government work because at present, the country was faced with many challenges than ever before for which, the unity and solidarity was needed to do away with them.

"During the next general election, Maulana Fazalur Rehman must also go to people then its people's will what they decide about and we will accept it. But now we have five-year mandate to govern, and at present, the country needs stability and cannot afford any sort of protest or sit-in. Maulana Fazalur Rehman earlier had also staged a protest and he is respectable to us. The government will work-out a strategy regarding JUI-F protest after assessing the situation," he maintained.

To a question, the Punjab Governor said that there were not the one but many mafias in the country and those responsible for price-hike and flour crisis could not be escaped from punishment. All the mafias would be foiled in every nook and corner of the country, he vowed.

"Despite having faced with many challenges, we under the leadership of Imran Khan are advancing further successfully. Though protest is right of the opposition but everyone must take care of interests of the country and the nation," he opined.

On this occasion, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Samraiz Salik said that his book consisted of chronicles of Pakistan Army's sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The book, he said, also explained that how war against terrorism started and how we achieved successes in it? Pakistan has won the war against terrorism within a shortspan of 15 years, which is an example for the world, he said and added that earnings through sale of thisbook would be deposited in Pakistan Army's welfare fund for families of martyrs.